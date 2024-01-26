Cambodia, ROK Discuss Bilateral Investment Cooperation



Cambodia and the Republic of Korea (ROK) have recently discussed cooperation on investment in particular, and ways to boost Korean investment in Cambodia.

The discussion was held between H.E. Sun Chanthol, Deputy Prime Minister and First Vice President of Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC), and visiting H.E. Chung Sye-kyun, former Prime Minister of ROK, with participation of delegations from CAMKO Motor Company Ltd. and CAMKO Infracore Co. Ltd., at the CDC office on Jan. 24.

On the occasion, H.E. Chung Sye-kyun was optimistic about Cambodia’s economic growth and non-stop development like new investments in factories while the country was able to maintain good air quality environment which was in line with the directions of CAMKO Motor and CAMKO Infracore to expand their productions in Cambodia by applying environmental protection.

According to the former PM of ROK, CAMKO Motor is operating a Hyundai assembly plant in Cambodia, whereas CAMKO Infracore is interested in investing in setting up an

EV parts plant in the Kingdom for export to the world markets.

For his part, DPM H.E. Sun Chanthol informed H.E. Chung Sye-kyun about Cambodia’s goal to promote the use of renewable energy as much as possible, or 70 percent of the total energy consumption this year.

The CDC first vice president also took the opportunity to request H.E. Chung Sye-kyun to examine the possibility of further disseminating Cambodia’s potentials to Korean investors in order to expand investment activities between both countries.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse