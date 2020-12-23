Cambodia, Russia Appreciate Fostered Civil Service Cooperation

Cambodia and Russia have exchanged mutual appreciation of the good cooperation of the countries’ civil service sector.

The appreciation was highlighted by H.E. Prum Sokha, the Minister of Civil Services and H.E. Anatoly Borovik, Russian Ambassador to Cambodia during a meeting yesterday at the ministry in Phnom Penh.

Both sides spoke highly of the good bilateral relations over the past 64 years, contributing essentially to stronger ties between the two countries and peoples.

They looked forward to further fostering the collaboration, especially in exchanging civil service delegations for study visits and training and other human resource development activities, especially between the Royal School of Administration of Cambodia (ERA) and the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press