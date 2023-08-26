Cambodia-Russia Relationship to be Further Developed, Believes Russian PM

Prime Minister of the Russian Federation H.E. Mikhail Mishustin has expressed his conviction that under the leadership of H.E. Kitti Tesaphibal Pundit Hun Manet, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, the traditional ties between the two countries will be further fostered.

“I am convinced that Your activities as the Head of Government will promote the further development of traditionally friendly and partner-like Russia-Cambodia relations,” he said in his recent congratulatory letter to H.E. Kitti Tesaphibal Pundit Hun Manet on his assumption of office as the Prime Minister of Cambodia.

H.E. Mikhail Mishustin reaffirmed his readiness for constructive joint work for the purposes of increasing trade and economic, scientific and technical, cultural and humanitarian interactions, stressing that it fully meets the interests of the Russian Federation and the Kingdom of Cambodia.

For their part, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Ruler of Dubai, and HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Court of the UAE, have also extended their congratulations to H.E. Kitti Tesaphibal Pundit.

“It gives me great pleasure to express to Your Excellency my sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of your appointment as Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, wishing Your Excellency good health and happiness, and the government and people of the friendly Kingdom of Cambodia further progress and prosperity,” they wrote in separate congratulatory messages.

Other world leaders, including those of Bangladesh, Belarus, Brunei Darussalam, China, Cuba, Ghana, Hungary, India, Japan, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the Republic of Korea, Maldives, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Tunisia, Vietnam and so on as well as president of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have also sent their respective congratulatory messages to H.E. Kitti Tesaphibal Pundit Hun Manet.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse