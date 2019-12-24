Cambodia, Russia Sign Human Rights Agreement

Cambodia has entered an agreement on human rights cooperation with Russia, according to a press release of the Cambodian Human Rights Committee (CHRC) issued recently.

The agreement was signed by the committee's spokesperson H.E. Chin Malin, when leading a Cambodian delegation for a three-day visit to Russia, and the Russian counterpart.

As shared in the source, the agreement intends to promote human's rights especially through cooperation of the two countries.

It also allows both sides to support each other at national, regional and global human rights forums, share mutual views and experience, and develop human resources.

