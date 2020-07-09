Cambodia, S. Korea Free Trade Agreement Negotiation Scheduled

A free trade agreement negotiation between Cambodia and the Republic of Korea has been scheduled to kick-start shortly.

The planning was shared by H.E. Pan Sorasak, Minister of Commerce when receiving H.E. Park Heung-Kyeong, Ambassador of S. Korea to Cambodia, at the ministry office here in Phnom Penh on Tuesday.

H.E. Pan Sorasak spoke highly of the flourishing collaboration between Cambodia and S. Korea economically, politically and commercially.

He also asked H.E. Park Heung-Kyeong to help encourage more Korean investors to Cambodia for investment opportunities, especially in technology, e-trade, and processed agricultural products, electronic devices, and auto-parts.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press