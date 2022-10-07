Cambodia, Saudi Arabia Mutually Support Sport Technical Skill

Cambodia and Saudi Arabia are planning to exchange experience and help each other on sport technical skill.

The plan was revealed in a meeting between H.E. Thong Khon, Minister of Tourism and President of the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC) and Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Saud, Minister of Sports of Saudi Arabia and President of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) here in Phnom Penh on Oct. 4, at the side-line of the 41st OCA General Assembly.

According to H.E. Vath Chamroeun, Secretary General of NOCC and of the Cambodian SEA Games Organising Committee (CAMSOC), Saudi Arabia will prepare its volunteers to join the upcoming SEA Games 2023 to help train Cambodian officials and draw experience for the organisation of big international events it will host.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Saud invited H.E. Thong Khon to visit Saudi Arabia to further discuss a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on experience exchange and mutual assistance on sport technical skill, said H.E. Vath Chamroeun.

He also asked Cambodia to support and join the Asian Indoor Martial Art Games 2025 in Saudi Arabia.

H.E. Thong Khon underlined Cambodia’s tourism and sports cooperation with Saudi Arabia, and requested the Prince to participate in the forthcoming SEA Games 2023 in Cambodia.

Both sides also agreed to strengthen friendship, solidarity and cooperation in all sectors.

Saudi Arabia will establish its Embassy in Cambodia in the near future to facilitate more cooperation, especially in sports and Olympic movement between the two countries, he added.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press