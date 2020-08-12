Cambodia Scales Up Budget for Climate Change Resilience Project

The Royal Government of Cambodia has increased its budget for climate change resilience project, restoring flood-damaged roads, pumping for drought-affected farming land, and assisting storm-affected households.

The budget is currently at US$900 million, up fourfold compared to the previous years, said H.E. Neth Pheaktra, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Environment.

The budget is allocated to 14 line ministries and institutions to work together on climate change, he told a press conference at the Office of the Council of Ministers here on Aug. 12.

“Increasing budget for the climate change resilience project reflects the attention of the Royal Government of Cambodia in dealing with the impact caused by climate change,” H.E. Neth Pheaktra underlined.

Climate change has caused flood, prolonged drought, and storms in Cambodia, he said.

The budget is allocated for every five years for climate change resilience project in Cambodia and it will be implemented till 2030, stated H.E. Neth Pheaktra, who called for assistance from development partners on the project.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press