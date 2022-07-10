Cambodia Scraps Quarantine Requirements For Unvaccinated Inbound Travellers

PHNOM PENH, Jul 9 (NNN-AKP) – Cambodia said yesterday, it will lift quarantine requirements for unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated inbound travellers, but require them to undergo a rapid antigen test, upon their arrivals.

The decision will take effect from Jul 11, Health Minister, Mam Bunheng, said in a statement.

“If the rapid antigen test’s result is negative, he/she will be allowed to travel to their respective houses or destinations, without observing quarantine obligations,” Bunheng said.

“If the test’s result turns out to be positive, but the patient has mild symptoms, he/she will be allowed to undergo treatment at home with self-isolation,” he added.

For positive patients with severe symptoms, however, they must seek medical treatment at licensed COVID-19 hospitals, the minister said.

According to Bunheng, an unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated foreign traveller is required to pay five U.S. dollars, for a rapid antigen test.

He also encouraged unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated inbound travellers, to receive COVID-19 vaccines for free-of-charge, at any vaccination site across the country.

Buoyed by its high vaccinations, Cambodia resumed all socioeconomic activities and reopened its borders to fully vaccinated travellers, without quarantine, since Nov, last year.

To date, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to almost 15.1 million people, or 94.3 percent of the population, the Health Ministry said.– NNN-AKP

