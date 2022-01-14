Cambodia, Second Asia’s Best Place to Retire in 2022

The Kingdom of Cambodia was ranked 2nd and 14th among the best places to retire in 2022 in Asia and the world, respectively by International Living’s 2022 Annual Global Retirement Index.

The top ten world’s best places to retire are Panama, Costa Rica, Mexico, Portugal, Ecuador, Colombia, France, Malta, Spain, and Uruguay.

The 1st best place to retire in Asia is Thailand, which was came 11th in the world’s ranking.

Recently, the Kingdom of Cambodia was ranked among the 10 coolest places to go in the next 10 years by Forbes, a well-known American magazine, while the Angkor Wat Temple of Cambodia, a UNESCO’s World Heritage Site, was crowned the most famous temple in Asia, according to Touropia Travel Guides.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press