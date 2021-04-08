Cambodia Seeking Further Support with Cross-border Facilities

Cambodia has asked the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to further support the country’s development of cross-border facilities to grease logistics and transportation sectors and expand especially within the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) and ASEAN.

The request was made by H.E. Sun Chanthol, Senior Minister and Minister of Public Works and Transport H.E. Sun Chanthol in a virtual meeting with ADB delegation led by Mr. Alexander D. Nash, Urban Development Specialist recently.

He also took the opportunity to thank ADB for its continuous support for the development in Cambodia, particularly the country’s physical infrastructure.

Mr. Alexander D. Nash reaffirmed ADB’s support for Cambodia’s development and looked forward to further cooperation with the ministry.

The two sides also discussed other priority infrastructure development projects, including road quality promotion, land traffic safety, public transport system, IT system for management of effective public work and transport, waste water treatment, clean water management and beyond.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press