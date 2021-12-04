Cambodia Seeks More Cooperation from Development Partners to Achieve Mine-free Status by 2025

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has called for more assistance and cooperation from development partners and other stakeholders in order to achieve the country’s goal of mine-free nation by 2025.

“I would once again like to appeal to donors, development partners and other organisations as well as the private sector to continue providing support to and cooperation and partnership with the Cambodian Mine Action and Victim Assistance Authority, which is the government arm for Cambodian mine action, to clear this nation’s land and to make it a mine free Cambodia by 2025, as stated in the National Mine Action Strategy 2018-2025,” wrote the Premier in a message to “Friends of Mine Action” on the occasion of Friends of Mine Action Golf Tournament and Luncheon on Dec. 4.

After the collapse of Democratic Kampuchea on Jan. 7, 1979, Cambodians fully obtained their rights and freedom, he said, adding that since late 1998, under the “win-win” policy, national unity, peace, stability, and prosperity in all sectors have been brought to the Kingdom of Cambodia. At the same time, the humanitarian demining programme has been an important constituent in preserving peace, stability, and development for the nation and its people. The Kingdom has moved forward with proud accomplishments in the mine action sector, and Cambodians and development partners have recognised, supported, and celebrated these achievements in gradually freeing Cambodia from the threats of landmines and ERWS.

“On behalf of the Royal Government of Cambodia and her people, I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere thanks and high appreciation to donors, development partners, and other organisations for your generous financial support as well as your contributions to capacity building in the Cambodian mine action sector, and for being important partners in the maintenance of peace, the reduction of the number of casualties, poverty alleviation, and socio-economic rehabilitation,” he said.

“I would also like to express my sincere thanks to the talented and experienced national and international operators, and particularly deminers, who have participated in high risk demining activities with the government to clear landmines and ERWs for the people and to provide security and to reduce poverty in Cambodia,” Samdech Techo Hun Sen added.

Together we began; Together we will finish our job “Towards a Mine Free Cambodia 2025,” Samdech Techo Prime Minister underlined.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press