Cambodia Seeks More Support from Australia

Cambodia has requested Australia to continue supporting the Kingdom in many different areas.

The request was made by Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin, President of the National Assembly of Cambodia during a bilateral meeting with H.E. Tony Smith, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Australia and Chair of the 28th Annual Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF-28), in Canberra, Australia this morning, on the sidelines of the APPF-28.

Samdech Heng Samrin asked the Australian parliament and government to encourage more Australian investors and tourists to do business and visit Cambodia, to help the Kingdom in human resource training and to increase scholarships for the Cambodian students.

The Cambodian NA president also thanked the Australian side for its contribution to the peace-seeking process and development of Cambodia, stressing that Australia is a key development partner of Cambodia in almost all domains.

Samdech Heng Samrin took the opportunity to invite H.E. Tony Smith to pay an official and friendly visit to Cambodia and to attend the 11th Asia-Europe Parliamentary Partnership Meeting to be hosted by the Cambodian NA later this year.

For his part, H.E. Tony Smith accepted Cambodia's request and agreed with Samdech Heng Samrin's comments. He also spoke highly of the growing ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries' parliaments.

H.E. Tony Smith thanked Samdech Heng Samrin for his participation in the APPF-28, adding that Australia had learned a lot from Cambodia's experience in hosting the APPF-27 in 2019.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press