Cambodia Sees Sharp Rise In Approved Construction Projects In First Five Months: Official

Cambodia’s construction sector, attracted a total investment of 2.27 billion U.S. dollars, in the first five months of 2023, a year-on-year increase of 138 percent, a senior official said, yesterday.

Lao Tipseiha, secretary of state at the Ministry of Land Management, Urban Planning and Construction, said, the country had provided licenses to 1,463 construction projects, during the Jan-May period this year.

“The growth in approved construction projects indicates that, the construction and real estate sector has begun to recover, after it had been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said here, during a roundtable talk on the situation of real estate in Cambodia.

According to the official, Cambodia currently has 2,586 high-rise buildings (between five and over 40 floors), 547 locations of new towns and residential complexes, and 40,917 flats.

The construction and real estate sector is one of the four pillars supporting the kingdom’s economy. The three other sectors are garment export, tourism and agriculture

Source: Nam News Network