Cambodia Sees Surge in Tourism During Water Festival with Nearly 4.3 Million Visitors.



PHNOM PENH: Cambodia has registered a total of 4,299,968 national and international visitors, including 59,949 foreigners, on Nov. 14-15, the first two days of the annual Water Festival celebration. The figures show an increase of 16.5 and 32.1 percent, respectively, compared to the same period last year, said a report of the Tourism Statistics Department at the Ministry of Tourism released this morning.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, Phnom Penh capital, where boat races, parade of illuminated floats (Pratip), fireworks, and concerts are held, drew the highest number of visitors with over 3.3 million. The coastal areas, including the provinces of Preah Sihanouk, Kampot, Kep, and Koh Kong, attracted 337,771 tourists, followed by the cultural areas, consisting of Kampong Thom, Oddar Meanchey, Preah Vihear, and Siem Reap provinces, with 291,343 tourists.

Meanwhile, some 223,623 and 54,257 people visited respectively the Battambang areas (Banteay Meanchey, Battambang, Pailin, and Pursat provinces) and th

e eco-tourism areas (Kratie, Mondulkiri, Rattanakiri, and Stung Treng provinces). This year, the Water Festival takes place on Nov. 14-16. The three-day celebration is one of the most joyful events in Cambodia. People throughout the country flock into Phnom Penh capital to enjoy the festival’s three main events: boat racing, Loy Pratip (the display of decorative lighted boats), Sampeas Preah Khe (Moon Festival) and Ok Ambok (a type of glutinous rice roasted and crushed with pestle eaten with banana or coconut juice).

Annually, Cambodia organises the Water Festival to mark the end of the monsoon season, convey appreciation to nature, especially water, for the productive harvests, and commemorate the country’s rich culture and long history.