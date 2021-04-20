Cambodia Sentences Man To One Year In Jail For Defying Lockdown Measure

PHNOM PENH, Apr 20 (NNN-AKP) – A Cambodian court convicted a man of violating a lockdown measure and sentenced him to one year in prison, a court spokesman said.

It marked the first case that a COVID-19 measure offender had been prosecuted, since the Southeast Asian nation imposed a 14-day lockdown in Phnom Penh and adjacent Ta Khmau city on Apr 15 to curb the virus.

Phnom Penh Municipal court spokesman, Kuch Kimlong said on Sunday, Dara Rath Sokun, 27, was arrested on Apr 15, after he intentionally cut off a police barricade tape, deployed to cordon off a street, to prevent people from travelling through during the lockdown.

The spokesman said, Phnom Penh Municipal court deputy prosecutor, Long Chiep, charged Sokun, under Articles 4 and 11 of the COVID-19 Law.

“Presiding Judge, Long Vanna, opened a trial (on Sunday) and decided to sentence him to one year in prison,” Kimlong told reporters.

Cambodia has been suffering from the third community COVID-19 outbreak since Feb 20.

The kingdom registered 624 new cases yesterday, taking the toll to 7,013, with 45 fatalities, the Ministry of Health said, adding that, there are currently 4,439 active cases in the country.– NNN-AKP

