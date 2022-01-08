Cambodia Shares, Not Imposes Win-Win Policy on Myanmar

Cambodia has shared the success of its Win-Win policy in achieving national reconciliation, lasting peace, stability, development and prosperity with Myanmar, but not to make the later accept it as a model.

Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation H.E. Prak Sokhonn made the remarks at a press conference at Phnom Penh International Airport this morning upon the return of the high-level Cambodian delegation from Myanmar.

Cambodia just shared its experience and lessons learnt, not to try to make it (Win-Win policy) a model for Myanmar, he explained.

Cambodia is just a coordinator, a facilitator, not a problem solver, H.E. Prak Sokhonn added, reiterating the importance of Myanmar-led and Myanmar-own political process to end violence.

The Cambodian top diplomat also quoted Samdech Techo Prime Minister’s remarks that based on the experiences and lessons learned from Cambodia’s peace process, complete peace and national reconciliation cannot be achieved without participation and agreement from all parties involved.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press