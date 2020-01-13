Cambodia Shares Successful Experience as Host of APPF-27

Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin, President of the National Assembly (NA) of Cambodia, has been invited to share Cambodia's successful experience in terms of content, organisation, and direction of the 27th Annual Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF-27) last year.

The experience sharing was made at the Executive Committee Meeting of the 28th Annual Meeting of APPF (APPF-28) held in Canberra, Australia this morning, prior to the official opening ceremony of APPF-28.

According to a news release of Cambodian NA, the Executive Committee Meeting, attended by its members such as the host Australia, the Republic of Korea, Russia, Japan, China, Laos, Malaysia, Fiji, New Zealand and Canada, is an important meeting to approve the agenda of the APPF-28.

Cambodia hosted the APPF-27 in Siem Reap province in 2019 during which 14 resolutions were adopted to strengthen parliamentary partnerships for peace, security and sustainable development.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press