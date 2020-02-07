Cambodia Signifies Social Dialogue Mechanism

Cambodia hails the significance of global social dialogue to resolve challenges of labour markets, and foster globalisation.

H.E. Ith Samheng, Minister of Labour and Vocational Training, voiced the impression when attending dialogue at OECD's headquarters recently in Paris, adding that the mechanism contributes to sustaining development goals toward their last decade timeframe, particularly goals 8 and 10.

In the discussion, the labour minister unveiled Cambodia's efforts, through the rollout of the initiative, in establishing inter-ministerial commission to promote workers' rights, improve labour condition, and harmonising vocational relations and social protection.

Thanks to the mechanism, Cambodia also formulated a trilateral dialogue and trilateral dialogue+ in order to address social problems and enhance social economy, people's living condition and welfare, public order and social security, he added.

The minister congratulated the achievements of the aforementioned initiative and reiterated Cambodia's commitment to continue the collaboration.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press