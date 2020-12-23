Cambodia, Singapore Appreciate Good Bilateral Cooperation

Cambodia and Singapore have appreciated their strong relations and good bilateral cooperation in all sectors.

The appreciation was made in a farewell meeting here in Phnom Penh yesterday between H.E. Pan Sorasak, Minister of Commerce and outgoing Ambassador of Singapore H.E. Michael Tan Keng Siong.

H.E. Pan Sorasak underlined that Cambodia and Singapore are good friends that have always cooperated and supported each other in all forums including the World Trade Organisaiton, World Intellectual Property Organisation, ASEAN and other international platforms.

The minister also reiterated the stand to foster cooperation with Singapore and new Singaporean diplomat, adding that by far, the ministry has paid high attention to resolve the problems faced by Singaporean businesspersons in the Kingdom.

From his end, H.E. Michael Tan Keng Siong congratulated Cambodia on its success in free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations with partner countries, especially the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) of which Cambodia and Singapore are also members.

Cambodia and Singapore are also cooperating in establishing Phnom Penh Logistics Centre at Phnom Penh Special Economic Zone to help protect the supply chain, added H.E. Ambassador.

