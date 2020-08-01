Cambodia, Singapore Strengthen Intellectual Property Collaboration

Cambodia and Singapore have convened a meeting to further boost bilateral collaboration on the intellectual property sector.

The 11th subprime meeting took place recently via a video conference and was co-chaired by H.E. Cham Prasidh, Senior Minister and Minister of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation, Mr. Daren TANG, Former Chief Executive of Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS) and IPOS’ newly-appointed Chief Executive Ms. Rena LEE.

Speaking on the occasion, H.E. Cham Prasidh congratulated Mr. Daren TANG for being appointed as a new as Director General of World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) and Ms. Rena LEE for her new role as Chief Executive of IPOS, positive for further advancement of the Cambodia-Singapore cooperation.

The senior minister also underlined the ministry’s successful implementation of the five action plans and other works related to the field, stressing that since 2006, the ministry has accepted 62 applications for patents and issued 54 certificates of identities.

H.E. Cham Prasidh continued that during the COVID-19 outbreak, the ministry endorsed only 1 application for patent, placed three in the pipeline pending more processing, and turned down five.

In collaboration with other countries including Japan, Korea, EU, China, and Singapore; Cambodia has received 1,158 applications for patents, of which 236 licensed patents, he added.

He encouraged both Cambodia and Singapore’s concerned technical officials to continue to discuss and cooperate in the area, especially in the Hague System, and human resource development.

The Singaporean delegates spoke highly of the flourishing Cambodia-Singapore collaboration on the intellectual property sector and pledged to further promote the work.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press