Cambodia, Singapore to Further Strengthen Trade Cooperation

Cambodia and Singapore have reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen their close relations and cooperation in all sectors, especially trade area.

The reaffirmation was made while H.E. Pan Sorasak, Minister of Commerce, received a courtesy call from newly appointed Singaporean Ambassador to Cambodia H.E. Ms. Teo Lay Cheng at the ministry office yesterday.

Both side exchanged views on ways to increase the bilateral and regional trade cooperation.

H.E. Minister briefed his guest on the potential of Cambodian agricultural products such as mango, banana, Pailin longan, Kampot pepper, durian, coconut, dragon fruit and milled rice, and requested the Singaporean side to coordinate with Singaporean companies on the import of Cambodia’s agricultural products and business matchmaking between both countries so as to enhance trade in ASEAN.

H.E. Pan Sorasak also mentioned about the improvement of business environment in Cambodia to attract more investors, mainly the protection of intellectual property rights, adding that as the Chairman of National Committee on Intellectual Property Rights, he has reinforced legal practices, particularly the protection of trademarks and trade names of large foreign companies in Cambodia.

Besides, the ministry has been boosting identification of national products like geographical indication, collective logo and so on to promote them to the world, he underlined.

H.E. Pan Sorasak asked the Singaporean side to share good practices in food street arrangement as an initiative to develop micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) as well as people’s income sources.

For her side, H.E. Ms. Teo Lay Cheng expressed her support for Cambodia’s role as the ASEAN Chair and Host of ASEAN Summits and Related Meetings in 2022, stressing that Singapore will continue its cooperation with Cambodia as a close friend.

