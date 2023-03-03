Cambodia, South Korea Signed MoU on Social Security Fund

The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) of the Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training and the National Pension Unit of South Korea have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Social Security Fund.

The signing ceremony took place under president of H.E. Ith Samheng, Cambodian Minister of Labour and Vocational Training at the ministry’s office in Phnom Penh this week.

According to the Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training, the MoU will expand the service coverage for Cambodian workers in South Korea.

Through the MoU, the Royal Government of Cambodia will be able to protect the Cambodian workers through the NSSF mechanism, he added.

Mr. Kim Chi-mook, Director of the International Cooperation Centre of the National Pension Unit of South Korea, said the MoU will also ensure a better working relationship between the two funds through information exchange, human resource development, and worker safety cooperation.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse