Cambodia, South Korea Vow to Strengthen Army Cooperation

Cambodia and the Republic of Korea have exchanged mutual appreciation and are committed to further boost bilateral cooperation, especially between their armies.

The commitment was underlined recently in a meeting between H.E. Gen. Hun Manet, Deputy Commander-In-Chief of Royal Cambodian Armed Forces and Commander of Royal Cambodian Army and H.E. Gen. Nam Yeong-shin, Korea’s Army Chief of Staff via video teleconferencing.

H.E. Gen. Nam Yeong-shin expressed his appreciation for the good cooperation between the two armies under the direction of H.E. Gen. Hun Manet and the former Korea’s Army Chief of Staff.

From his end, H.E. Gen. Hun Manet thanked the Korean army for similar efforts and looked forward to further boost the cooperation.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press