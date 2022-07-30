Cambodia, South Korean Firm Discuss Smart Water Technology Cooperation

Ministry of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation and Korea-based GREENTECH INC have discussed cooperation on smart water technology.

The discussion took place here on July 28 between Senior Minister and Minister of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation, H.E. Cham Prasidh and Mr. Tae-Yong Kwon, the Project Team Leader of the GREENTECH INC.

The meeting focused mainly on the use of smart technology to solve challenges and strengthen the efficiency of water supply management in Phnom Penh.

On the occasion, H.E. Cham Prasidh welcomed and fully supported the project, saying that it will be more helpful in monitoring the flow of water pressure, quality water, water leaks, and so on.

Mr. Tae-Yong Kwon said seven Korean engineers will come to work with Cambodian officials to accelerate the implementation of this project.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press