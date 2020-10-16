Cambodia Speaks Highly of Chinese Assistance in Infrastructure Development

Cambodia has appreciated China for its financial assistance to support the physical infrastructure construction in the Kingdom, contributing significantly to its socio-economic development.

“I wish to thank all partners, especially the People’s Republic of China, for assisting the infrastructure development in Cambodia in order to attract more foreign investments to the country and to aim at making Cambodia a regional logistics hub,” said H.E. Sun Chanthol, Senior Minister and Minister of Public Works and Transport during his speech at the virtual 11th Pan-Beibu Gulf (PBG) Economic Cooperation Forum and the 2020 Beibu Gulf International Gateway Port Cooperation Summit organised in Nanning city, China on Oct. 15.

H.E. Senior Minister also informed the meetings of completed and current major physical infrastructure rehabilitation and construction projects in Cambodia, including the deep seaport in Sihanoukville, the Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville and Phnom Penh-Thailand railways, the Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville highway, the new airports in Phnom Penh and Siem Reap province, and so on.

Besides, H.E. Sun Chanthol spoke highly of the 11th Pan-Beibu Gulf (PBG) Economic Cooperation Forum and the 2020 Beibu Gulf International Gateway Port Cooperation Summit, stressing that they serve as a mechanism to build network and strengthen cooperation among participating countries in related fields under the China-ASEAN strategic partnership in order to gain benefits from the China-ASEAN Free Trade Agreements and bilateral agreements.

While the world is fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic, H.E. Sun Chanthol said it is not a time to retreat from globalisation and return to protectionism. “It is not a time to point fingers or for the blame game. We must work together or we suffer together,” he added.

