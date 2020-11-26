Cambodia Speaks Highly of Japan’s Contribution to Infrastructure Development

Cambodia speaks highly of Japan’s significant contribution to infrastructure development in the country.

The appreciation was underlined by H.E. Sun Chanthol, Senior Minister and Minister of Public Works and Transport in a meeting to bid farewell to Mr. Sugano Yuichi, outgoing Chief Representative of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Cambodia Office and to welcome his successor Ms. Kamei Haruko at the ministry office here in Phnom Penh on Tuesday.

H.E. Sun Chanthol recalled main JICA-supported infrastructure projects such as the National Road No. 5, connecting Cambodia with regional countries such as Vietnam, Thailand and Myanmar.

Another project is the construction of Tsubasa Bridge along the National Road No. 1, considered as a part of ASEAN expressway (AH1), he added.

Japan has also supported the ministry with machinery to rehabilitate 38 roads in Siem Reap province and other assistance worth about US$8 million.

The senior minister thanked Mr. Sugano Yuichi for his contribution to mobilising financing support from the Government of Japan for Cambodia’s infrastructure development, and looked forward to continuing the good cooperation with the new JICA country representative.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press