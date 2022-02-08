Cambodia Supports ASEAN-U.S. Special Summit in Washington

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has expressed Cambodia’s full support for the upcoming ASEAN-U.S. Special Summit in Washington, D.C.

“As the ASEAN Chair for 2022, I wish to reiterate Cambodia’s strong commitment and full support for the U.S. to convene the ASEAN-U.S. Special Summit in Washington, D.C. I am confident that the Summit will provide a good opportunity for us to exchange views on how to further advance the ASEAN-U.S. cooperation,” wrote on Feb. 1 the Cambodian Premier in response to the letter of H.E. Joseph R. Biden, Jr., President of the United States of America.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen thanked the U.S. president for his intention to invite him and ASEAN Leaders to attend the Special ASEAN-U.S. Summit in the coming months and his desire to further strengthen the relations between ASEAN and the U.S. under Cambodia’s Chairmanship of ASEAN.

In his letter, H.E. Joe Biden said under Cambodia’s ASEAN chairmanship, the United States “hopes to both grow our relationship with ASEAN and continue to pursue our common goals in the region.”

“The United States is committed to ASEAN centrality and remains steadfast in its support for an ASEAN-centered regional architecture at the heart of the Indo-Pacific. I expect you have already received from Indonesia, in its capacity as country coordinator for the United States in ASEAN, the enclosed correspondence conveying my intent to invite ASEAN leaders to join me in Washington for a special summit in the coming months. I wanted to reach out to you personally as well to underscore that I look forward to welcoming you to Washington at the earliest opportunity,” he underlined.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press