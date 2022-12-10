Cambodia Supports H.E. Bruno Bodard as Next President of World-Bays Club

Cambodia has expressed its support for H.E. Bruno Bodard, Co-Founder of the Most Beautiful Bays in the World (World-Bays Club) as the next President of the Club.

“With the election of the Executive Committee for the next term at the closing of the World Congress, Cambodia would like to show our support to the candidacy of H.E. Bruno Bodard as the next President of the Club,” said Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, in his remarks at the opening ceremony of the 16th World Congress of the World-Bays Club, held in Preah Sihanouk province this morning.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also asked the Executive Committee and all club members to support Cambodia as a Board member of the Club for the term 2023-2025 under the leadership of H.E. Louis Thébault, who will take office in the next term.

Moreover, he continued, to reaffirm its commitment to coastal development, Cambodia is ready to serve as a Secretariat to operate the Club’s administration and general affairs. He thus instructed the Ministry of Tourism and Preah Sihanouk Provincial Administration to set up permanent offices at the ministry and in Preah Sihanouk province for the operation of this Secretariat.

“Meanwhile, I also welcome the Club Board meeting to be held in 2023 or later, along with other events of the Club on Cambodia Bay,” the Cambodian Premier added.

With the expectation that the World Congress will adopt the Charter of Bay, Samdech Techo Hun Sen requested that the World Congress, as well as Cambodia, use this document as an additional compass to guide coastal development in the respective countries.

Cambodia is hosting the 16th World Congress of the World-Bays Club in Preah Sihanouk province from Dec. 9 to 14.

This is the second time for the Kingdom to organise this annual world event. The first time was in 2013 at Bokor Thansur Resort, Kampot province.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press