Cambodia Supports ILO’s Endeavour for Economic Recovery

Cambodia reaffirmed support for the International Labour Organisation (ILO)’s global call for joint labour effort for economic recovery.

H.E. Dr. Ith Samheng, Minister of Labour and Vocational Training, made the remarks in the 110th Session of the International Labour Conference in Geneva, Switzerland earlier this week.

ILO is an indispensable development partner very active in implementation of many programmes on labour sector in Cambodia, he said.

He firmly hoped that through the basic principles of ILO focusing on tripartite mechanism and social dialogue, country including Cambodia will be able to address labour problems.

The joint endeavour will eventually promote labour productivity and sustainable economic recovery and growth.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press