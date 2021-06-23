Cambodia, Sweden Cooperate to Succeed Global Deal Initiative

Cambodia and Sweden are committed to continue their cooperation toward achieving the Global Deal Initiative.

The commitment was underlined in a meeting yesterday between H.E. Ith Samheng, Minister of Labour and Vocational training and H.E. Bjorn Haggmark, outgoing Swedish Ambassador to Cambodia here in Phnom Penh.

H.E. Ith Samheng underlined the Royal Government of Cambodia’s support for the Global Deal Initiative through the establishment of the inter-ministerial commission for its rollout.

The minister spoke highly of the good collaboration between the two countries in all sectors, especially in the field of labour and vocational training.

H.E. Ith Samheng recalled H.E. Bjorn Haggmark that the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) through Swedish Public Employment Service (SPES) has supported the National Employment Agency (NEA) and the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports with two projects.

The first project assists the development of skills and employments for youth in Cambodia 2013-2019, and the second focuses on career counselling for secondary education for 2019-2021.

SPES in collaboration with Finn Church Aid is also looking into possible cooperation on the new projects focusing on supporting people with disabilities for job market in Cambodia for 2021-2024, he added.

H.E. Bjorn Haggmark thanked the Royal Government of Cambodia for its support for the Global Deal Initiative.

He also expressed satisfaction during his diplomatic mission in the Kingdom, fostering relations and good collaboration in all areas with Cambodia, especially in diplomacy, economy, trade and labour and vocational training.

