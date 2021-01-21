Cambodia Team, Foreign Experts Discussed Cyber Safety During the Pandemic

Cambodian team and experts from the Communication University of the People’s Republic of China and the Thai Media Fund, Thailand have discussed internet safety during COVID-19 pandemic.

The discussion took place recently in a blended physical and virtual workshop chaired by H.E. Phos Sovann, Director General of Information and Broadcasting General Department of the Ministry of Information.

About 100 participants, including the speakers at Cambodia’s Ministries of Information, and Post and Telecommunications, General Commissariat of the National Police and experienced foreign experts attended the session.

H.E. Phos Sovann underlined Cambodia’s information sector development, especially the progress in technology and internet access.

The director general continued that the internet is shaping the new lifestyle of people in Cambodia as well as the world, and it helps facilitate studies, jobs and communications, but it also brings about new challenges like fake news and disinformation.

This makes discrimination and chaos in society, especially during the COVID-19 crisis, and Cambodia and other countries are developing law to curb fake news and disinformation, he added.

Cambodia’s Ministry of Information, he continued, is working hard to address fake news, especially during the pandemic, and encouraged media operators to well adhere to their professional ethics.

H.E. Phos Sovann thanked Cambodian speakers and the Chinese and Thai representatives for sharing their experience on internet security to fake news control.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press