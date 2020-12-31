Cambodia, Thailand Applaud Technical Development Cooperation in Past Three Years

Cambodia and Thailand have lauded the implementation of Cambodia-Thailand Technical Development Cooperation for the last three years (2017-2019) which has achieved remarkable progress.

Both sides made the appreciation during the 15th Consultation on Technical Cooperation between Cambodia and Thailand held on Dec. 30 via videoconference.

The event was chaired by H.E. Im Sour, Deputy Secretary General of the Cambodian Rehabilitation and Development Board of the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CRDB/CDC), co-chaired by H.E. Pattarat Hongtong, Director General of Thailand International Cooperation Agency (TICA) and attended by the representatives from Cambodian and Thai line-ministries/agency.

According to a CDC’s press release issued this morning, the Technical Cooperation mainly focuses on three prioritised sectors – Agriculture, Health, and Education – through vocational training, and capacity building including both short and long-term training for government officials.

The meeting discussed and agreed to accelerate the project implementation on the Establishment of building in Cambodian-Thai Skills Development Institute, the Establishment of 3-storey building for Thai Department at Royal University of Phnom Penh, and the Establishment of Transit and Reception Centre for Victims of Trafficking and Other Vulnerable Group in Banteay Meanchey province, added the same source.

The consultation also discussed and agreed on the preparation of Cambodia-Thailand Three-Year Development Cooperation Framework for the next 3 years by maintaining 3 main prioritised sectors and including five new prioritised areas, namely: Economic Development, Rural and Community Development, Social Development, Environment and Human Resource Development, it said.

In addition, it pointed out, Thai side reaffirmed their commitment on providing scholarship and short-long term training for 2021-2023 to Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press