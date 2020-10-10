Cambodia, Thailand Join Hands Toward Illicit Drug Free Border Areas

Cambodia and Thailand have pledged a joint commitment to increase cooperation to crack down drug crimes along the border between the two neighbours to prevent cross-border smuggling.

The commitment was made recently in a meeting between H.E. Gen. Chun Sovan, Vice President of National Authority for Combating Drugs (NACD) and Mr. Jarae Pokpa, Adviser to the Thailand Embassy in Cambodia at the Ministry of Interior, Phnom Penh.

According to H.E. Gen. Meas Vyrith, Secretary General of the NACD, Cambodia and Thailand will jointly carry out patrols, inspections, research, investigation, prevention and suppression of drug crimes toward illicit drug-free border.

In the first nine months of 2020, Cambodian competent authorities cracked down 7,788 illegal drug crimes, detaining 15,770 suspects (980 females) and 224 of them were foreigners.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press