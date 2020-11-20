Cambodia, Thailand Laud Bilateral Military Cooperation

Cambodia and Thailand have exchanged mutual appreciation of bilateral military cooperation so far.

The satisfaction was made in a meeting here yesterday between H.E. Gen. Vong Pisen, Commander in Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) and a delegation of the Office of Defence and Army Attaché at the Royal Thai Army in Phnom Penh.

Both sides also expressed optimism of turning areas along the common border into peaceful, friendship, cooperation and development zones.

They looked forward to further fostering the bilateral collaboration.

