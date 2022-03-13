Cambodia, Thailand Laud Good Bilateral Cooperation for Peaceful Border

Cambodia and Thailand have had good bilateral relations and cooperation, especially in maintaining a common border of peace, friendship, and development.

The remark was made during a courtesy meeting here this morning between H.E. Gen. Vong Pisen, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF), and visiting H.E. Admiral Somprasong Nilsamai, newly appointed Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Navy.

H.E. Gen. Vong Pisen informed his guest of the success of Cambodia in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in the country’s reopening in all domains since November 2021.

H.E. Gen. Somprasong Nilsamai congratulated Cambodia on the success and expressed support for Cambodia’s ASEAN chairmanship this year.

H.E. Gen. Somprasong Nilsamai said this is his first visit to Cambodia as the new Thai Navy Commander-in-Chief to continue strengthening and expanding the existing cooperation, especially between both naval forces.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press