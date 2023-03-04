Cambodia, Thailand Mull Drive-Through Facility for Tourists

AKP Phnom Penh, Cambodia and Thailand are considering to allow tourists from the two countries to access drive-through permit to further promote bilateral tourism cooperation.

The idea was floated in a meeting between H.E. Thong Khon, Minister of Tourism and H.E. Cherdkiat Atthakor, Ambassador of Thailand to Cambodia here in Phnom Penh on Thursday.

According to H.E. Thong Khon, Cambodia and Thailand agreed to encourage mutual tourists and visitors from the third countries to visit the two countries under the campaign of “Two Kingdoms, One Tourism Destination”.

The minister will propose to the Royal Government of Cambodia for a discussion and feasibility study on self-driving tourists for the two countries.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse