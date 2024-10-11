Cambodia, Thailand Reaffirms Resolve to Strengthen Strategic Partnership

Cambodia and Thailand are committed to further strengthening the long-standing friendship and strategic partnership between the two Kingdoms.

Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei HUN Manet, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, and H.E. Ms. Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand, reaffirmed shared resolve, during their bilateral meeting on Oct. 9, on the margins of the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and Related Summits in Vientiane, according to a press release of the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation made public this evening.

Samdech Thipadei Prime Minister warmly congratulated Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on her recent assumption of office as Prime Minister of Thailand. Both Prime Ministers look forward to meaningful joint activities to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between Cambodia and Thailand in 2025.

On political cooperation, both leaders underscored the importance of the regular exchange o

f high-level visits and consultations on ways and means to further deepen and expand bilateral ties and cooperation. In this connection, they considered holding a joint cabinet retreat and encouraged the two Foreign Ministries to convene the Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation at the earliest convenience.

On the economic front, the two leaders noted with satisfaction the increasing bilateral trade and business exchanges. They welcomed the successful of the 3rd Ministerial Meeting on Tourism in July this year in Bangkok, and the concept of “Two Kingdom, One Destination” to attract more tourists to the two nations. They agreed to task relevant institutions to expedite cooperation projects and consultations on further facilitating cross-border trade, promoting tourism, and building economic synergies such as through complementary special economic zones in border provinces for the mutual benefit of both nations. They acknowledged the important role and active engagement of the private sector in promoting

trade and investment between the two countries.

To enhance security and safety, the two leaders committed to closer cooperation in fighting transboundary crimes, such as illicit drug smuggling, trafficking in persons, online scams and cybersecurity threats.

Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet was pleased to accept Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s invitation to visit the Kingdom of Thailand and extended a cordial invitation to his counterpart to pay an official visit to the Kingdom of Cambodia. Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra accepted the invitation with pleasure and looks forward to making this visit in the near future.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse