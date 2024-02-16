Cambodia, Thailand Speak Highly of Naval Cooperation



Cambodia and Thailand spoke highly of the good cooperation in the naval sector between the two countries.

The mutual appreciation was exchanged in a recent meeting between Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence H.E. Gen. Tea Seiha and H.E. Admiral Adung Phan-iam, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) in Phnom Penh.

H.E. Gen. Tea Seiha welcomed the visit of H.E. Admiral Adung Phan-iam in Cambodia and highlighted the intimate bilateral naval cooperation so far.

In a recent visit of Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet to Thailand, both Prime Ministers were committed to further increasing cooperation between Cambodia and Thailand, emphasised H.E. Gen. Tea Seiha.

The deputy prime minister asked the Thai side to continue strengthening and expanding the cooperation on human resource training and the exchange of exposure visits among the two countries’ navies.

H.E. Admiral Adung Phan-iam thanked Cambodia for its warm hospitality to the Thai delegat

ion, agreeing with the requests of the Cambodian side to advance naval cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse