Cambodia, Thailand to Foster Justice Cooperation

Cambodia and Thailand have pledged to further boost cooperation on Justice between the two countries.

The pledge was made in a meeting between H.E. Chin Malin, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Justice and ASEAN Senior Law Officials Meeting (ASLOM) Leader for Cambodia, and H.E. Vongthep Arthakaivalvatee, Special Advisor at the Thailand Institute of Justice (TIJ) and Former Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN for ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) here in Phnom Penh on Feb. 16.

In the meeting, H.E. Chin Malin and H.E. Vongthep Arthakaivalvatee also discussed about the cooperation within the ASEAN framework on criminal justice and crime crackdown, and the preparation of the 3rd ASEAN conference on crime prevention in March in Phuket, Thailand.

H.E. Vongthep Arthakaivalvatee asked for Cambodia’s support in the arrangement of a joint ASEAN declaration on crime prevention and criminal justice cooperation.

The two sides will also cooperate in the preparation of ASEAN mechanism in management of detained women and vulnerable people.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press