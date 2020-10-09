Cambodia, Thailand to Strengthen Military Cooperation

Cambodia and Thailand have pledged to strengthen military cooperation, including capacity building and experience sharing.

The commitment was underlined in a recent meeting here between H.E. Gen. Vong Pisen, Commander in Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) and outgoing Thai Air Force Attaché Colonel Warapod Warapisan.

Both sides spoke highly of the long-standing relationship between the two countries and stressed the need to further enhance cooperation in the military sector, especially the air force.

They also exchanged appreciation for the joint training of the armies of the two countries in the past, and looked forward to further work closely together.

H.E. Gen. Vong Pisen also highlighted the leadership of the two governments working hard to improve Cambodian-Thai relations, especially ensuring the security along the common border.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press