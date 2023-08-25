Cambodia, Thailand’s Education Cooperation Agreement Inked

Cambodia's Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports and the Prince of Songkla University of Thailand have signed an agreement to further foster education cooperation between the two countries.

H.E. Hang Chuon Naron, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Youth, and Sports, and a senior delegate from the Prince of Songkla University of Thailand signed the deal here in Phnom Penh on Aug. 23.

The Prince of Songkla University of Thailand has provided scholarships to Cambodian students for BA, MA, and PhD degrees through the education support project of Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn since 2012, said the Thai delegate.

The Thai delegate appreciated Cambodian students for their hard work and good attitude and was committed to continuing the cooperation, especially through study exchange, scholarship programmes, and partnerships with Cambodian universities.

Through the education support project, 152 Cambodian students are studying at the Prince of Songkla University of Thailand, and 169 have finished their studies for BA and MA degrees.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse