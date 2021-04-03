Cambodia Thanks Viet Nam for Donation to Combat COVID-19 Pandemic

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has expressed his high appreciation to his Vietnamese Counterpart H.E. Nguyen Xuan Phuc, and through him, to the Government and people of Viet Nam for the donation of US$200,000 to support the Government of the Kingdom of Cambodia in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to his message dated yesterday, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said he was heartened by H.E. Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s kind words of encouragement as expressed in his letter dated Mar. 31 2021.

“This generous contribution amid Cambodia’s third community outbreak of COVID-19 demonstrates Viet Nam’s spirit of good-neighbourliness towards Cambodia in times of need,” he said. “I would like to take this opportunity to commend Viet Nam in successfully containing the outbreak of COVID-19 and reaffirm Cambodia’s commitment to working closely with Viet Nam in overcoming this unprecedented global crisis.”

The Cambodian Premier also reassured that Cambodia continues to treat all foreigners including the people of Vietnamese origin living in the Kingdom the same way as it does with the Cambodian citizens in the protection against the current COVID-19 pandemic, and appreciated the Government of Viet Nam for providing good treatment to the Cambodian community in Viet Nam during this difficult time.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press