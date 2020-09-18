Cambodia, the Friendliest Country in the World in 2020

The Kingdom of Cambodia has been crown No. 1 among the top ten friendliest countries in the world to move to, according to My International Movers’ website.

“92-96 percent of expats agree that Cambodians are very friendly to outsiders, be it tourists or people looking to move there,” it underlined. “The locals are always ready to help everyone out and are very welcoming and patient. In case you’re planning on moving to Cambodia for good, you will find that you’ll be accepted surprisingly quickly.”

New Zealand came in as the second friendliest country, followed by Canada and Mexico, the source added.

Two other ASEAN countries – the Philippines and Vietnam – won the 5th and 6th place, while Iceland, Costa Rica, Ireland, and Portugal are also on the list as the 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th most friendliest nations respectively, it pointed out.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press