Cambodia, the Official Host of Twentieth Francophonie Summit

Cambodia’s official hosting was announced during the closing ceremony of the Nineteenth Francophonie Summit, held in Paris on the evening of Oct. 5.

His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia, also attended the event and delivered a royal address on the occasion.

This morning, via his official social media networks, Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet extended his congratulations to Cambodia on being selected as the official host of the Twentieth Francophonie Summit in 2026.

The Francophonie Summit is a prestigious event to demonstrate Cambodia’s cultural heritage and her commitment to the values of Francophonie, the Premier said at the France-Cambodia Business Forum in Phnom Penh in July this year.

‘The summit is an opportunity to showcase our country’s achievements, promote our cultural and linguistic diversity, and strengthen ties with other Francophone countries,’ he underlined.

The Francophonie Summit is the highest authority in the Francopho

nie. It is held every two years and gathers the heads of State/Governments of all member states.

Currently, the International Organisation of La Francophonie comprises 88 member states and governments (54 full members, 7 associate members and 27 observer members).

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse