Cambodia, the World’s 2nd Biggest Hosting Country for French volunteers

Cambodia ranks 1st in Asia and 2nd in the world as the host country for French volunteers, after Madagascar.

The information was shared by Mr. Liv Rithyra, Country Representative of France Volontaires in Cambodia, during the opening ceremony of the celebration of the 10th French Volunteer Day, held at the French Institute of Cambodia in Phnom Penh this morning.

According to Mr. Liv Rithyra, Cambodia welcomes annually 150 to 200 French volunteers, in VSC (International Civic Service) and in VSI (Volunteering for International Solidarity), working in the sectors of education, vocational training, and local and community development. Last year, 168 French volunteers were recorded in Cambodia by France Volontaires.

France, for its part, received 13 Cambodians in VSC from 2016 to 2022.

Themed “Cambodia, France: Volunteers and Solidarity Together”, the celebration of the 10th French Volunteer Day in Cambodia took place in the presence of H.E. Jacques Pellet, French Ambassador to Cambodia; representatives of the Ministries of Education, Youth and Sports; Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; and Information; partner institutions and French and Cambodian volunteers.

Organised each year by France Volontaires around the world in October, the French Volunteer Days aim to promote all forms of volunteering, enhance the contribution of volunteers and the organisations that host them.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse