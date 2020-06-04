Cambodia, Timor-Leste Agree to Promote Tourism Cooperation

Cambodia and Timor-Leste agreed to promote tourism cooperation, while the Cambodian side urged Timor-Leste to accelerate the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on tourism cooperation between the two countries.

The agreement was made by Cambodian Tourism Minister H.E. Thong Khon and H.E. Ermenegildo Kupa Lopes, Ambassador of Timor-Leste to Cambodia during their meeting at the ministry, Phnom Penh yesterday afternoon.

H.E. Ermenegildo Kupa Lopes expressed the Timorese people’s intention to visit Cambodia, but their plan has been postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. After this global crisis, more Timorese visitors will come to Cambodia, that’s why the Embassy of Timor-Leste wanted to have a wider cooperation on tourism with Cambodia, he added.

For his part, H.E. Thong Khon warmly welcomed the Timorese people’s intention, stressing that Cambodia has been preparing itself to get ready for the resumption of international tourist movements when the COVID-19 crisis comes to an end.

The Cambodian tourism minister thus asked the Government of Timor-Leste through H.E. Ermenegildo Kupa Lopes to speed up the signing of the MoU on Tourism Cooperation between Cambodia and Timor-Leste, which has been initiated long ago.

H.E. Ambassador welcomed the request and pledged to submit it to his government.

According to Director of the International Cooperation and ASEAN Department H.E. Tri Chhiv, the MoU focused on tourism product development, experience sharing on promotion and human resource development in tourism, and tourism attractiveness enhancement.

After the COVID-19 crisis, he continued, both sides will also look into the possibility of establishing direct flight between the two countries.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press