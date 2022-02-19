Cambodia to Begin Booster Dose Administration for Children Aged 6 and Older Next Week

The Ministry of Health this morning announced the schedule for the nationwide administration of the booster dose or 3rd dose for the children aged from 6 to under 12 years old.

According to the ministry’s announcement released last night, the campaign will start on Feb. 21, 2022 in Phnom Penh and the provinces of Kandal, Preah Sihanouk, Koh Kong, Battambang, Kampong Thom, Kratie, Preah Vihear, Pursat, Rattanakiri, Pailin, and Thbong Khmum.

Other provinces will begin their campaign a day after while Siem Reap province on Feb. 25, it pointed out.

For the five-year-old children, the booster dose campaign will begin on Mar. 11, the same source continued.

The interval between the 2nd and 3rd doses must be at least 4 months, the ministry said, adding that the necessary documents for the inoculation are vaccination card, the document used for the first dose, and the parents’ civil servant ID (for the children of civil servants at the national level).

In another separate announcement, children aged from 3 to under 5 years old can have their 1st jab from Feb. 23, 2022 onwards. The required gap between the 1st and 2nd dose is 28 days while the necessary documents for the vaccination are birth certificate or family record or residential book or passport, and the parents’ civil servant ID (for the children of civil servants at the national level).

Cambodia has been providing basic doses for the population aged from five years old as well as the booster doses (3rd and 4th) for those aged 18 and older. According to a report of the National Ad-hoc Commission for COVID-19 Vaccination, as of Feb. 17, 89.93 percent of the total population of 16 million have received the basis doses against the pandemic, while over 6.2 million have got the 3rd shot and nearly 740,000 the 4th jab.

