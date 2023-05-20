Cambodia to Build “Funan Techo Canal” to Boost Waterway Transport

Cambodia is going to develop the Tonle Bassac Navigation and Logistics System Project to improve its waterway transport to boost the country’s socio-economic activities.

Named “Funan Techo Canal”, the Bassac River Navigation and Logistics System Project is the first historic project in Cambodia's waterway transport sector to connect the Mekong River system and the sea route, said a press release issued on May 19 after the weekly cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen.

The construction of the new waterway is estimated to take around four years to complete and cost some US$1.7 billion, it pointed out.

According to the project’s feasibility study which lasted about 26 months, this waterway of 180 kilometres long and 100 metres wide upstream and 80 metres downstream with two navigation lanes will link Prek Takeo of Mekong River to the sea in Kep province crossing four provinces: Kandal, Takeo, Kampot and Kep with a total of 1.6 million people living on either side of the waterway.

The Tonle Bassac Navigation and Logistics System Project will provide many benefits, including reducing the time, distance and cost of current transport; creating commercial areas and logistics centres; developing many new satellite areas; expanding agriculture, irrigation, aquaculture and livestock development areas; supporting the development of Cambodia's 4th economic pole, generating more jobs at Sihanoukville Autonomous Port, Phnom Penh Autonomous Port and other ports; promoting urban development and urbanisation, and boosting real estate growth.

Cambodia National Mekong Committee has been assigned to inform other Mekong countries of the project while H.E. Dr. Aun Pornmoniroth, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Finance has been tasked to conduct a study and prepare the above investment project in detail and in all aspects and report to the Head of the Royal Government.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse