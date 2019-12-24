Cambodia to Build Two More Border Markets

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen said the Kingdom will build two more model markets at the border between Cambodia and Vietnam to boost their bilateral trade.

Addressing to the inauguration ceremony of Da Market, a model market built along the border of Cambodia's Thbong Khmum province and Vietnam's Tai Ninh province, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said two more model markets - one in Kampot province and the other in Svay Rieng province - will be constructed to promote the border trade and economic cooperation between the two neighbouring countries (Cambodia and Vietnam).

At the event, Samdech Techo Hun Sen also encouraged the commerce minister to further study the possibility to build more border markets in the provinces close to neighbouring nations - Vietnam, Laos, and Thailand.

Vietnam, Thailand and Laos are the main markets of Cambodian products, the Premier underlined.

In the first 11 months of this year, the two-way trade between Cambodia and Vietnam was recorded at US$4.5 billion. The figure is expected to rise to US$ 5 billion next year.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press