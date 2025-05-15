Cambodia to Celebrate 72nd Birthday Ceremony of His Majesty the King



Phnom Penh: The 72nd birthday ceremony of His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia, will be held on May 14.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the celebration typically sees His Majesty traveling to a province where Buddhist monks chant religious scriptures and offer prayers for his good health. In recognition, the King presents offerings, including monetary donations, to support the development of local pagodas.

Following the ceremony, His Majesty extends his generosity to the community by distributing donations. These include essentials such as rice, mosquito nets, blankets, scarves, T-shirts, sarongs, pants, and some monetary assistance to villagers in need.

As part of the celebrations, it is customary for civil servants, workers, and employees to observe a day off on May 14, marking the occasion with respect and reverence.